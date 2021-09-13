Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
Shares of ACB remained flat at $$6.63 during trading hours on Monday. 5,285,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
