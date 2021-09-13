Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB remained flat at $$6.63 during trading hours on Monday. 5,285,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.