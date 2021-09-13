Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.28 ($90.91).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €70.82 ($83.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is €78.49 and its 200 day moving average is €75.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.