Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $196.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.79.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADP traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $200.00. 1,894,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
