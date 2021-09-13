Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $542,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.