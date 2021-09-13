Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

