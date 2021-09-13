Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 5,495 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,604,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

