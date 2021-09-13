Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

