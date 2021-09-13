Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.50. 184,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.