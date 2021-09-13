Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.