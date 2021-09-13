Aviva PLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $193.26 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

