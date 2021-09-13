Aviva PLC Has $29.64 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

O opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

