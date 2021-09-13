Aviva PLC Sells 13,623 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.73 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.