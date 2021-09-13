Aviva PLC Sells 2,195 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

