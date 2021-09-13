Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

AWRE opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 4.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

