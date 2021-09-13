Axe Price Tops $0.0355 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $186,876.61 and approximately $68,210.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

