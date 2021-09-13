Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 529,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 208,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

