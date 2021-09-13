Balancer Hits Market Cap of $174.84 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.18 or 0.00055878 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $174.84 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

