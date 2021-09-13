Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Banner accounts for approximately 2.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,677. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

