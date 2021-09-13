Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 440 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 447.36.
Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.
