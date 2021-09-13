Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $83.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.