Barclays Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.52 ($59.43).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

