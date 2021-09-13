BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.05.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.