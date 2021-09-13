Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,092.20 or 0.02464641 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.64 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00117603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00591924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

