Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 9,283 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.