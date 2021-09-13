Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.