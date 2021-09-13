Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $8.10 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.