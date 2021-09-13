Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,412,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 334,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

