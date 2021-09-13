Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BB. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

