Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €106.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.55 ($104.17).

Shares of KGX opened at €88.46 ($104.07) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.89 and its 200 day moving average is €85.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

