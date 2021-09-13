Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.21. 118,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,637. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

