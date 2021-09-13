Betterment LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.06% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLDG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.