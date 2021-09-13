Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,549,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

