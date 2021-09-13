Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,897 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

EFAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71.

