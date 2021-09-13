Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 356,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

