Betterment LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $738,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,382. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

