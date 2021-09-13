Betterment LLC Sells 45,182 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $139,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.