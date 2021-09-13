Betterment LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.94. 3,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

