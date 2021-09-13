Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

XAIR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.46.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

