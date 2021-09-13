B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.97 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

