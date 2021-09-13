BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.70. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,235. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.