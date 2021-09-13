BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.69 Million Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

