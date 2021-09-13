BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 14,431 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services makes up approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

