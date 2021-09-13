BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,955 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICBK shares. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 13,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

