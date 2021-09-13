BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,773 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $29.75. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,230. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.