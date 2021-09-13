BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 61,649 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up approximately 2.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.13. 4,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

