Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 21,455.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 25,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,285. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

