BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 178,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,088. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

