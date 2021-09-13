BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

