BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.
BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.39.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
