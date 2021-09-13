Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $11.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $612.82 or 0.01372315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.55 billion and approximately $6.17 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,655.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00456488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00348612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,844,962 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

