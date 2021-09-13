Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $91.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $315.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.60 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.